Head Coach J.D. Arteaga talked with the media Thursday before the three-game series with No. 4 Florida. The Hurricanes will face the Gators in a three-game series starting Friday. The first pitch is set for 7:00 PM Eastern from

Arteaga started with an opening statement:

"About eight games into the season, still trying to feel things out, especially in the bullpen. Kind of similar roles, some guy's jobs, and stuff like that. We got some new guys and a lot of new faces. We knew that going in. A lot of inconsistencies, which we've seen that already. As the season goes, we start getting some guys from injury. Brian Walters, specifically, that's going to answer a lot of questions in the bullpen. I think we had some guys that have been banged up over the season that were not available yesterday. It's a big question mark going into the season, and it still is. I think offensively, we've shown that we can score runs at times. Just having a consistent approach and staying with our approach, we're going to be okay there."

On the inconsistencies of the bullpen:

"We're not walking guys, which is a concern going in. Coming into the season, we are throwing strikes. We have been giving up some hits. Last night, we gave up eight two-strike hits, which is not conducive to success, right? We got to put guys away when we put ourselves in situations to put guys away. Two-out walk definitely hurt us in the eighth inning. As well as free passes to start, hit by pitches to start off. We were able to pitch around one of them.

This article will be updated