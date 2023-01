Head Coach Jim Larranaga talks about the challenges facing Florida State explains what it will take to get a victory in Tallahassee Tuesday night.

He also updates the status of Isaiah Wong as he was dealing with an illness for the Duke matchup.

Larranaga speaks of the difference between Miami at home versus on the road. Miami remains undefeated at home and all three losses are on the road.

Coach "L" shares his thoughts on FAU and Pitt. FAU has one loss on the year and Miami will face Pitt on the road Saturday.

The Hurricanes face the Seminoles at 7:00 PM Tuesday.