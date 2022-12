Head Coach Jim Larranaga talks of how his team started fast in the 66-64 win over Virginia. He shares his thoughts on the defensive play and what the win does for his team

Larranaga also talks of the play of Isaiah Wong, Wooga Poplar, and Norchad Omier.

Miami hosts Vermont on December 28th for its next game. The tip is at 8:00 PM and will be televised on ACC Network.