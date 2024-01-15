Head Coach Jim Larranaga talks with the media ahead of the game against Florida State. The Hurricanes host the Seminoles on Wednesday night; tipoff is set for 7 PM Eastern.

On Matt Cleveland playing against his former team:

"There's enough pressure on a young man like Matt Cleveland playing against his former team. I just want him to relax and enjoy playing with his Miami teammates. I don't want him to get into the idea that he was once a Florida State player. That's something that's more of a distraction to him than anything. He's playing so well and practicing so well; I just want him to stay focused on our game plan and our execution."

On the FSU program:

"I always think that FSU is very well prepared and extremely long and athletic, and when they're denying and switching, and if your players don't read and react to that, it can really be a problem. I think you can see that the way they're playing right now. Their win over Colorado was very impressive and then their win over Wake Forest the other day, last week, again, Wake Forest was on a eight or nine game winning streak playing really really well, they just beaten us, Florida State handled them. I think Florida State is a team that had some losses that maybe people are surprised about, but they also have some terrific wins and are playing real well right now."

On Norchad Omier playing below his season average in the last two games:

"He's not going to be 100 percent every game. We wear him out. We don't have so many players...He played 37 minutes against Louisville. I forget how many minutes he played against Virginia Tech, but a lot. The only reason why he sat out, because he picked up his second foul with four minutes to go in the half, so I had to sit him to sit him those four minutes to keep him out of foul trouble. So he's working so hard. He's not going to be perfect every night. This past week and weekend...he missed some shots, he missed some free throws. I'm sure he'll bounce back this week and have a great week."