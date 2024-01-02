Head Coach Jim Larranaga answered questions from media Tuesday ahead of the game with No. 16 Clemson. The Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) host the Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday at 8 PM. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Larranaga commented on the progress of the team to this point:

"I think we look like a young team that's trying to find itself. The interesting thing for me is the areas we need to improve in really need to come from our bench. If you look at our bench. Christian Watson is 6'7," Kyshawn George is 6'8," Michael Nwoko's 6'10," AJ Casey's 6'8," a lot of size comes in off our bench, and what we need them to do is defend and rebound. Now, we'd like them to score, but if they don't defend and rebound, they're not really helping us in the areas that we need the most help. But because we have size, they have pretty good athletic ability, they should be able to help us in those two categories. Defense and rebounding is going to be a huge difference in these conference games."

"In most of the games we've been able to score, we haven't always been able to defend we'll see how we do tomorrow night."