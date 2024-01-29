Head Coach Jim Larranaga answered questions from the media Monday morning in preparation for a road game at NC State. Tip scheduled for 9 PM eastern and will televised on ESPN2.

On starter Matthew Cleveland's health and freshman Paul Djobet:

"He's recovering from a badly bruised hip. Not sure if he'll be available tomorrow or not. Paul, on the other hand, is practicing very well; he's practiced well all season. He stepped in, and his performance the other day will earn him some more playing time."

On Norchad Omier's health:

"He's practiced. He missed the Syracuse game. He missed the practices leading up to Syracuse. But that weekend gave him a chance to really get a lot of treatment on the ankle, and kind of like last year and going into the NCAA Tournament when he sprained it against Duke, he spent a lifetime in the training room, trying to improve it and he did and he was able to play in the first round against Drake. He did that the other day. He was able to play against Notre Dame."



On Wooga Poplar's health:

"The ankle, for one month, from December 29th, to January 25th, he hadn't dunked the ball in practice, in a game, or anything. He tried, and he said no, it hurts. Now it doesn't hurt, but the ankle is still weak, so he's constantly getting treatments on it and doing exercises to try and strengthen it. He obviously is much closer to a hundred percent. I wouldn't say a hundred percent, but close to it."