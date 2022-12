Head Coach Jim Larranaga answers questions from the media ahead of the Tuesday night game versus Virginia. Larranaga talks about what it will take to beat the Cavaliers, the challenges Forward Jayden Gardner presents, and why Miami has been successful on offense so far this season.

He credits Head Coach Tony Bennett for Virginia's recent success over the years.

Larranaga also updates Nijel Pack's status who missed last week's game against St. Francis due to an illness.