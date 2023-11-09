Head Coach Jim Larranaga was available for questions from the media Thursday morning. Miami signed the 6th-ranked recruiting class on Wednesday during the early signing period, and the Hurricanes' head coach talked about the three signees.

On how Miami landed five-star guard Jalil Bethea:

"Most of the credit goes to DJ Irving," Larranaga said of the signing of five-star guard Jalil Bethea. "We identified Jalil very early in his junior year. Went up to see him, talked to his AAU people. He played for Team Final which is the same team as Davon Reed, Ja'Quan Newton, Lonnie Walker, and I'm probably leaving one or two more guys out that we've had. DJ identified him. Plays in Philadelphia, so Wooga Poplar...Jalil and his family are familiar with Wooga and the progress he's made. We really made him a priority right from the beginning. He was not ranked in his junior year like he was after the summer of his junior year. Some of it was just good timing on our part to get out in front of everybody, and once we saw him in the Nike Peach Jam and some of the other events, we knew he was the guy, and he was an incredibly explosive player with long-range shooting ability and tremendous competitive spirit. Plays really hard at the defensive end; we felt like he could be an impact player."

On how Miami landed four-star Austin Swartz:

"In Austin's case, he comes from a school in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Kotie Kimble was very active in recruiting that geographical region at his various stops. So he heard about Austin wanted to really find out if he could shoot the ball the way his friends were telling him he could. Kotie knew that we were really looking for guys that could shoot the three. So much like DJ Irving did for Jalil, Kotie identified Austin and said that, hey, this is a guy we really want, and when we watched him play, you could just see he had a really good feel for the game. He's got a high basketball IQ, and he can really shoot it and score it. He's kind of like a Cam McGusty, Isaiah Wong kind of player. Like 6'5," got deep range on his three, but he's also good going to the basket. Now, we're very, very fortunate to get a player like that. A lot of good schools recruited him."

On how Miami landed three-star Isaiah Johnson-Arigu:

"He's a little different. His ranking is way too low. This kid is really, really good. His dad works with him individually. His dad Peter Arigu. This kid's got all the moves. He's got the handles to play probably all five positions. The way you can move his around. He's a great competitor, a hell of an athlete. I'm guessing before his senior year is over, his ranking will jump way up, because he's going to have a heck of senior year. He is someone that Bill Courtney identified. We were after a lot of guys in that size category, as you can see we've had a lot of success with guys in that size category. When Bill Courtney identified him, we just went after him full steam ahead. We knew he was going to be a challenge to get him out of the Midwest. His mom went to college in Florida, so we felt like there was a possibility. When they came on the visit, it was clear that he would fit in beautifully. Very, very smart player."

Miami will play UCF on Friday night in its second game of the season. Miami opened the year with a dominating 101-60 win over NJIT Monday night.

On what he wants to see from his team against UCF:

"I'd say the biggest thing, if you watched UCF's win over FIU, they had 16 steals, which is an incredible number of steals in a game. We want our ball-handling to be strong and be sure we're not committing silly turnovers. We're going to turn the ball over some, but we want to be sure that we're still sharing the ball, spacing the floor, and finding the open man. It was a point of emphasis in practice today. It will be a point of emphasis today as well."