Head Coach Jim Larranaga spoke with the media Monday morning ahead of the home regular-season finale against Boston College (15-14, 6-12 ACC) and the final road tilt against Florida State (15-14, 9-9 ACC).

The Miami coach answered questions regarding team morale amid a seven-game losing streak and addressed concerns going into Boston College.

Larranaga said the team is fully healthy today, but after practices this week, that status could change.

The Hurricanes (15-14, 6-12 ACC) are looking to avoid its first losing season since 2020-21.