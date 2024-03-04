Video: Larranaga speaks with media ahead of home season finale against BC
Head Coach Jim Larranaga spoke with the media Monday morning ahead of the home regular-season finale against Boston College (15-14, 6-12 ACC) and the final road tilt against Florida State (15-14, 9-9 ACC).
The Miami coach answered questions regarding team morale amid a seven-game losing streak and addressed concerns going into Boston College.
Larranaga said the team is fully healthy today, but after practices this week, that status could change.
The Hurricanes (15-14, 6-12 ACC) are looking to avoid its first losing season since 2020-21.
