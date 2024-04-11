Head coach Mario Cristobal addressed the media after the final spring practice of 2024 on Thursday.

He started with an opening statement:

"So that was practice number 14 for us, and yesterday, and on Tuesday, we challenged our guys to make sure that they understood clearly, that around here, spring practice is a real thing. We are going to practice the right way. We are going to challenge each other. We are going to compete at every position. We are not going to take those opportunities for granted, and really, really pleased, and really enthused by the way they came out today, and handled red zone, open field, short yardage, coming out, and some two-minute stuff at the end, was really competitive and a lot of back and forth. So, good to see them answer the challenge the way that they did, and now getting ready for the spring game. A lot of alumni in town for today, tomorrow, and Saturday. The opportunity to honor a couple of guys that are going to the NFL Hall of Fame. Honor Coach [Mark] Richt and Carol Soffer as well as generous as they have been with the university providing us with all they have provided. It's important for our players to see that, to understand how important gratitude is as well as be around the people that got the University of Miami going and what it means to be a Hurricane. Michael Irvin will be speaking to the team tomorrow, an obviously a great example of what hard work is all about."





Cristobal explained that the first half of the spring game is live, and the second half is thud, which is still live, just not going to the ground. He further explained what he wants to see from his team in the spring game (1:29).

He responds to opting to have the spring game on campus (2:57) and shares his thoughts on quarterback Cam Ward (4:01), who he called an "alpha." Cristobal also shares his thoughts on Ward's decision to come back to college football and become a Miami Hurricane (5:01).



He defined the entirety of spring practice as "strong progress" (6:22). He was asked if any other players intend to leave the program and strategy for utilizing the transfer portal (7:23).

Lastly, Cristobal was asked if quarterback Jacurri Brown is the fourth-string quarterback (4:25).