Head Coach Mario Cristobal first addressed the tragedy of the murders of Virginia football players.

Cristobal shares his thoughts on Clemson, the play of Freshman Quarterback Jacurri Brown, Freshman Linebacker Wesley Bissainthe, as well as other freshmen getting early playing time.

He also talks of the work ethic of standout Safety Kamren Kinchens and updates the injury status of Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, Guard Jalen Rivers, Running Back Henry Parrish, and Defensive Tackle Leonard Taylor.