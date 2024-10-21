Advertisement
Published Oct 21, 2024
Video: Mario Cristobal addresses media ahead rivalry game with FSU
Marcus Benjamin
Head Coach Mario Cristobal answers questions from the media ahead of the week nine matchup against rival Florida State.
The Hurricanes will host FSU this Saturday, with kickoff at 7 PM Eastern from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.

