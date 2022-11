Mario Cristobal goes into his first Florida State game as head coach of the Miami Hurricanes and spoke to the media Wednesday. He updated Tyler Van Dyke's status and remains 'optimistic' about his return.

He talks about FSU's defense, touches on Quarterback Jacurri Brown, Tight End Will Mallory, Long Snapper Clay James (a semifinalist for the Wuerffel Trophy which is college football's premier award for community service), and his thoughts on FSU Quarterback Jordan Travis.

Cristobal also touches on recruiting and the evaluation of prospects and what goes into it.