The Hurricanes are looking to move on from a demoralizing 17-9 loss to Texas A&M. Head Coach Mario Cristobal.

Cristobal talked about freshman tight end Jaleel Skinner possibly becoming part of the offense, DJ Ivey's play, and distributing the ball to different position groups.

He also talks about moving on from a loss and creating the balance of the passing and running game.

Miami will go into its bye week after hosting Middle Tennessee State this Saturday at 3:30 PM Eastern.