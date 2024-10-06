Advertisement

Miami head coach answers questions from ESPN College Gameday panel

Published Oct 6, 2024
Video: Mario Cristobal talks post-game after comeback win over Cal
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Publisher
Head Coach Mario Cristobal addressed the media after its comeback 39-38 win over Cal.

The Hurricanes remain undefeated and will be on a bye week before traveling to Louisville the following week.

