Advertisement

in other news

Live Game Thread: Miami Football Vs. Louisville

Live Game Thread: Miami Football Vs. Louisville

Live Updates and Analysis on Miami's week eight game vs. Louisville

Forums content
 • CanesCounty.com
University of Miami hires new president Joe Echevarria

University of Miami hires new president Joe Echevarria

The University of Miami hires 7th president in its history

Forums content
 • CanesCounty.com
Miami DB Daryl Porter Jr. familiar with the opposition against Louisville

Miami DB Daryl Porter Jr. familiar with the opposition against Louisville

Miami DB is looking forward to the challenge against Louisville

Premium content
 • Naji Tobias
Miami Football: Ten mid-season takeaways

Miami Football: Ten mid-season takeaways

Ten thoughts on Miami at the mid-season mark

Premium content
 • Marcus Benjamin
Miami vs. Louisville Preview: By the numbers - statistical comparison

Miami vs. Louisville Preview: By the numbers - statistical comparison

Statistical comparison of Miami Vs. Louisville. Plus TV, Odds, and Info

 • Marcus Benjamin

in other news

Live Game Thread: Miami Football Vs. Louisville

Live Game Thread: Miami Football Vs. Louisville

Live Updates and Analysis on Miami's week eight game vs. Louisville

Forums content
 • CanesCounty.com
University of Miami hires new president Joe Echevarria

University of Miami hires new president Joe Echevarria

The University of Miami hires 7th president in its history

Forums content
 • CanesCounty.com
Miami DB Daryl Porter Jr. familiar with the opposition against Louisville

Miami DB Daryl Porter Jr. familiar with the opposition against Louisville

Miami DB is looking forward to the challenge against Louisville

Premium content
 • Naji Tobias
Published Oct 19, 2024
Video: Mario Cristobal talks post-game after win over Louisville
circle avatar
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Publisher
Twitter
@BenjaminRivals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Head Coach Mario Cristobal addressed the media after its 52-45 win over Louisville.

The Hurricanes remain undefeated and will host Florida State this week, October 26th.

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook

Miami
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement