Head Coach Mario Cristobal answered questions from the media Wednesday afternoon after Miami's seventh practice of fall camp. Miami will hold an organized scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium at 9AM on Saturday for Miami's CaneFest for the fans. He started with an opening statement:

"Sorry for the delay. But anyways, that was practice number seven, as you saw were in full pads. Emphasis on short yardage, goal-line, red zone balls, and third down ball. A lot of situational stuff and certainly doing everything we can to give guys opportunities to find roles and see who could do what well and things we need to work on also. We set really high standards. We're working hard to get to achieve those standards. We're not there yet, but there is progress. So, all in all, just again pleased with progress, but also we got a long ways to go."





On if this was the first day in full pads:

"It was, but we've been in shells, and the way we practice in shells, it's really the same thing, you know, we just dress a little different. But we weren't thud mode today. We weren't...sometimes we went to the ground, right? We were in full pads, but our first live scrimmage is Saturday, so we'll do everything possible to simulate tackling, doing our tackling drills, playing with physicality at the line of scrimmage, our block destruction, seven-on-seven run, inside run, team run, but also making sure that we work the rest of our packages as it relates to offensive stuff with Coach [Shannon] Dawson and our defensive stuff with Coach [Lance] Guidry.





On freshman wide receiver Nathaniel "Ray Ray" Joseph:

"Ray Ray's a great player. The best part about him, he's not going to be outworked. If you come out here anytime he's probably going to be on the jug machine. He's really smart he's really detailed, whatever he does, he does at 100 miles per hour. He's tough. He's just South Florida through and through is what he is. He's exactly what you want, on your football team. If he make some mistake or if he drops s football, he won't...He's gonna find a way to come back and just make up for it. Everyone trusts him. He's going to be a great player."





On having the scrimmage open to the fans:

Well, I mean, I think we wanted to have one last year, but you know, just with all the stuff going on with the stadium and transition, we couldn't have that, but that's something we do all the time, it just couldn't happen last year. And where we are, in terms of our installing and what we are doing on that day, it's something you wouldn't be able to see on tape, you know what I mean? So we don't feel like we're risking anything in terms of our stuff being out there, and I think it's important for our guys to understand the importance, the value of creating a great home field advantage by playing at Hard Rock. Making Hard Rock an awesome place to play, and making sure we defend home field in a certain way."





On if defending home field is a point of emphasis:

"Always has been. Has been as a player. Has been as an assistant coach, has been as a head coach. We've had tremendous everywhere we've been. We got to start working our way to having success the same here."





On who has emerged among the position groups in competition:



"You would have to ask me specifically position by position because you see the rotation, I mean, they are pretty significant now. I mean, day-to-day things change. And that line, those magnetic tags, are moving up and down, because guys are earning more than guys are tailing off. You don't see any tail-off yet. Sometimes in camp, guys get discouraged when they don't get the playing time that they feel they deserve. Right now, the coaches have done a good job with clarity, providing feedback, and letting guys have opportunities to earn playing time, but the standards are high, and they're doing a great job. The leadership council, and the team leaders in general, are doing just a much better job making guys uphold the standard. When a team starts doing that, it's significant progress."





On the cornerbacks that have stood out in camp:

"I wouldn't put anybody doing the best job category yet. We're not anywhere near to say something like that. I do know this, in terms of veterans, you know, at safety we have we have some veterans there, but you have some veterans outside, you know, in the form of TC [Tecory Couch], Davonte [Brown], Jaden Davis. You know, Jadais Richard being a sophomore, he has a lot of experience. So he's not a rookie, but he's not an old guy either, but he's got a lot of experience. But Davonte's experience and his toughness shows. Jaden Davis, his versatility, his toughness, his ability to play man-to-man coverage. His ability to understand the game, pick up everything quickly, communicate has been awesome. Really excited about Damari Brown, I mean he pops now. Big and physical, he can run, he plays with courage and toughness, student of the game, obviously it's in his bloodline and his earning, he's out there working to earn everything. Meech, Demetrius Freeney got a little bit banged up. Nothing too significant, but enough to hold them out, and Robert Stafford is progressing."





On the recent conference realignment:

"I think it's changing, but it's staying the same. We're still going to play on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday. We're still going to have conference championships, and we're going to have national championships, we're just finding a different path to get there, and it almost seems like it's on its way to coming full circle if that makes any sense. So, it's moving fast, but I think everybody knows that regardless of what happens, the ball's still gonna be placed on the tee, and kicked off at its scheduled time. So the more players and staff and organizations can stay focused on the current players and providing them with what they signed up for, a great student-athlete experience, and not worry about all the other dynamics. There's large dollars and contracts and extensive deals that are on the table that we have no control over. So let's not, you know, for us, we're just focused on...the bottom line is if you take care of your business, no matter where you're at, what conference you're at, you're going to play in the games that you want to play. You could be in the conference you think you want to be in, and if you don't win the games you're supposed to win, well."





On linebacker depth:

"Oh he's a good player. Fast. Very natural at the position. So, you guys, yesterday talked to the linebackers if I'm not mistaken. There's a reason all those guys came. They are all competing. They really are, and it's a tremendous battle. Every day those guys are being rotated. Every single day. They're all getting turns to show what they can do and maybe some things you have to work on. The neat thing, is the young guys, you guys didn't get to talk to them, and they're not far behind. You know, those guys are 235 and 240 pounds. They're runners and strikers that got great, great power, balance, and body control. They're instinctive, and we've thrown them in with the ones and the twos out there as well. So you're seeing that a position that maybe last year we didn't have much depth there, and all of a sudden it's one of the positions where we feel that it has a chance to be one of our strongest ones."

On true freshman defensive lineman Rueben Bain:

"Complete monster. He is. The best thing for him, this puts it in perspective he came in and he was banged up, He throws his body around when he plays football. Tremendous player. Competitor. It's what you want at Miami, all day. Rueben Bains all day. Rueben Bain was benching about 250, 275 and weighing about 260. He's now weighing 280-285, and he's benching 400 plus pounds. Explosive, fast. So smart. He's a one-time correction guy, right? If you correct it, he's onto the next play doing it the right way. He holds himself accountable. He's a natural leader, just got a super bright future, but he also has a super bright present moment. He's going to be an impactful player for us this year."

On true freshman running back Mark Fletcher:

"An absolute stud. The running backs in general. Mark Fletcher, we all know how big he is, how powerful he is, but his ability to get in and out of trouble when things aren't exactly right has been impressive. His ability to protect has been awesome. Ajay Allen is another one, one of the newcomers, he really exploded yesterday. Chris Johnson was doing well he got a little banged up. And the older guys have done a good job too so all in all a lot of progress by the running backs."