Head Coach Mario Cristobal addressed the media Saturday after the first practice of spring football. He talks of the coaching changes and sees change as an opportunity to continue to improve the culture at Miami.

Coach commented on the injury status of Zion Nelson, Akheem Mesidor, and Leonard Taylor but feels all players will be ready for the season.

Cristobal mentioned that the offense line and tight ends are the strengths of the team. He assesses the other position groups and where they stand at this point.

He shares his thoughts on freshman quarterback Emory Williams and new offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson. He described Dawson as "collaborative" is willing to work with the other position groups to help with execution.