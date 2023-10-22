Opening Statement…





“Good evening. Thank you for hanging in there. Obviously, very proud of our players. Very proud of our program for showing just a ton of resiliency, toughness and coming out and really just playing every snap with just a lot of juice, a lot of energy, executing at a higher level. Certainly, the value of each snap showed for us today. We didn’t turn the ball over. We forced some turnovers. Emory [Williams] got the call a little bit later in the week. It was a little bit of a surprise to us. We thought we were okay with Tyler [Van Dyke], but I couldn’t be more proud of a young guy to step in there and do the things he did. Early on in the game he was a little bit fast, but as he settled, he got better and better. The offensive line the entire defense, what a performance by those guys. All in all, a lot of good stuff, some stuff to clean up. You know, some happy guys in the locker room right there today. Right back to work tomorrow.”





On the importance of a win like this…





“Well, I’m sure you all saw the stats on how Clemon’s last games against Miami, the average margin victory was 39 points or something like of that nature. They didn’t forget anything. They scored on us with 16 seconds last year as the clock was winding down to. So, I think our guys came out with a lot to prove. I think it shows how much the gap has closed with one full class, a couple of transfers, and some player development within the program. So, we knew that progress was very tangible. You could see it in our systems working, but to actually go out there and pull through and push through against a veteran team, it validates a lot and also increases our appetite to go get a win.”





On the physicality of the game…





“About a year ago, physically, they really worked us. It was a bad day. Obviously, our guys have been working hard. There were a lot of personnel enhancements, up front at the line of scrimmage. They just took the field with an attitude of not being denied and really committed to making this a slugfest, making this a game of body blows. We talked about how games like this are 15-round heavyweight fights, and rounds 11 through 15 separate you. I’m just proud of those guys, man. They played hard; they played well. They got it done.”





On the demeanor of Emory Williams…





“It’s what he is. We knew that this was going to be a tough challenge for him. Clemson has an excellent defense; I believe they are first in the conference or what not. The speed of their defense is very challenging, so we figured that, early on, there was going to be an adjustment. And you saw we had some batted balls, and we had some throws that were a little bit late. The line protected him fairly well, but they got in a couple times and hit his arm and what not. As the game went on and on, he just settled in. He’s a very urgent guy. He approaches everything with a ton of urgency…Our players really played hard for him and for each other. They were just convicted on not letting him or each other down.”





On the fourth-down play in double OT…





“Every time you study team down in that part of the field, you feel like you have to zero in on their library, on their menu. We called a timeout on the down so that if we were going to get that particular formation, we had an answer, but also to get the guys together, round them up, and discuss it…He’s a dangerous quarterback with his feet; he’s pulled the ball before to win games. Awesome job by the dive player and an unbelievable job by Corey Flagg, Jr.”





On winning at home…





“We’ve been playing really well at home, albeit the end of our last game at home. We really want to make Hard Rock a really tough place to play, where the Canes will not be denied, and we took another step in that direction today.”

