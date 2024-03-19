Head Coach Mario Cristobal spoke with the media Tuesday morning after Miami's fourth spring practice of 2024.

He started with an opening statement:

"Just wrapping up our first practice back. Practice four went in spiders today, so we can use that padded practice later on and get them in the flow, but you know what? They came out, and they competed, did a good job, and the goal for today was really playing harder, chasing the football. Both sides of the ball. Ball security and ball disruption, getting back to mix down football. Saving more of the situational stuff as we get further along in the week. A really productive day. Pleased with the effort, pleased with the whole mentality, the attack, and there is a lot more to improve on, and the best part about it, guys are really committed to just putting in effort, and we're going to keep emphasizing effort because we have miles to go but today was a good step in that direction."

First, Cristobal answered questions regarding improving the ball security of quarterback Cam Ward (0:46).

Cristobal answered questions regarding wide receiver Robby Washington playing cornerback (1:43), the defensive line (2:22), the running back room, and Henry Parrish's intentions to transfer (3:40).

He also commented on running back Mark Fletcher's recovery (4:34) and defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor's return to practice (5:04).

Cristobal answers questions about positions of need via the transfer portal (6:00), if there will be an organized scrimmage on Saturday (6:52), defensive lineman Rueben Bain's status, who was absent from practice Tuesday (7:19), and updates the status of the linebacker room (7:36).

Lastly, Cristobal comments on the players being in full pads on Thursday and how that can separate players on the depth chart (8:38).