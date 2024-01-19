Head Coach Katie Meier, and guards Jasmyne Roberts and Lashae Dwyer talk post-game after a 73-59 win over No. 4 NC State.

Meier started with an opening statement:

"These two right here, I just thought that they were really dialed in, really focused, really...they were different. And if their players were a little silly, in shootaround or in practice the last couple of days, they jumped them. I think that's what we needed. They were very business-like, very focused, had high expectations to play well against this amazing team. I mean, NC State's amazing. They still...Mimi Collins still had 18, Saniya Rivers still had 17, Zoe Brooks still had 14, and they are going to say they didn't play well. But they still had great performances. They are a very, very talented team. The fact that they turned it over 16 times, the biggest thing is that they got over 11 steals. And Jas had three of them, and Shay[eanne] Day-Wilson and [La]Shaye had two. I think that got us going a little bit. They say we only had ten points in the fast break, I don't know who does those stats, because I guarantee you we had more than ten points in the fast break. We turned a lot of those. They killed us on the offensive glass without their big stud River Baldwin, and they still, they got in there. I thought Madison Hayes just fought like crazy on the offensive glass. We couldn't keep her off the glass, but the big rebounds when the game was on the line it was great. We came up, we made big plays. Players had special performances, no one deferred, they did their jobs, their job was to finish the play. At the end, I just kept saying, as a staff, I'm calling for Shae and Jas, Jas and Shae, Shae and Jas. We got to initiate with those two, because they were just so confident and locked in. They absolutely came through. I mean, this is a great win, and we've been frustrated, and we've been down, and we've been embarrassed. We've been embarrassed about how we played, and there were two moments where, even last week, the wheels might have fallen off. The third quarter performance. They fought hard, but we did not score. There were clean looks, and they stayed faithful. Last week, our wheels would've fallen off only scoring eight points in the third. And then, when they started turning us over in the fourth with that press, we stayed faithful again. A week ago, that might've been the ball game. These two were just tired of it. [Ja']Leah Williams and Shaye, the team was just tired of it. They stepped up, and they changed, and I'm really proud of them. They deserve all the credit."





Roberts on maintaining a lead throughout most of the game:

"It was nice to have that cushion. They never got too close, and that's credit to our defense. Even when we didn't score, we were still able to keep them from scoring, and just keep rebounding, and just keep defending, and I feel like our zone really threw them off their game, so, yeah, it was nice to have that cushion."





Dwyer on how the win gives the team confidence going forward:

"I feel like it gives us a lot of confidence. Just coming off 1-4, so this win was a great win cause we were all hungry coming in. Coming into practice, we were all locked in. We had to change. We want to be that good team, that great team, so we had to change, and we locked in. I feel like everyone was dialed in, everybody did their job and that was that."





Miami travels to North Carolina to face the Tar Heels on Thursday. Tip is scheduled for 8 PM and will be televised on ACC Network.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics