Miami commit Frankie Tinilau talks about staying loyal to the Hurricanes despite a rough start to the season. Former Miami rapper Luther "Luke" Campbell, now head coach at Miami Edison, pops in during the interview along with Miami alum William Joseph.

His team LaSalle suffered a 45-8 loss to Miami Edison Monday afternoon. The 2023 offensive tackle from Australia played both ways against the Red Raiders and recorded a sack on defense.

The game was postponed from Saturday due to Hurricane Ian.