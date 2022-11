Four-star athlete Robert Stafford and Eau Gallie was in action over the weekend against Rockledge. Both teams came into this one 7-1 but it was Rockledge that walked away with a 35-0 victory.

Stafford (5) played both offense, defense, and special teams. He was one of three 2023 commits expected to play defensive back for the Hurricanes along with five-star Cormani McClain and Kaleb Spencer.