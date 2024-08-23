Video: Miami 2025 QB commit Luke Nickel talks after season-opening win
Miami 2025 commit Luke Nickel completed 15 of 24 passes and threw for two touchdown passes and zero interceptions against American Heritage (Plantation).
His Milton (GA) Eagles opened the regular season with a 38-27 win.
