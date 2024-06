Local prospect Bryce Fitzgerald displayed his athleticism on Sunday at the first Miami Football Camp 7-on-7 tournament on campus.

Miami is Fitzgerald's presumed leader, as he recently dropped a top-five list of Florida, Georgia, LSU, USC, and Miami and set four official visits.

Fitzgerald visited LSU last weekend and will visit USC starting on June 6th, and has scheduled visits to Florida on June 17th and Miami on June 21st.