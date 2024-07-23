Advertisement
Video: Miami Assistant Coach Kotie Kimble talks post-practice

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
@BenjaminRivals
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.

Miami assistant coach Kotie Kimble talks about the challenges of adjusting to ten new players and how five-star signee Jalil Bethea excels as a passer and a scorer.

