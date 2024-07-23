Video: Miami Assistant Coach Kotie Kimble talks post-practice
Miami assistant coach Kotie Kimble talks about the challenges of adjusting to ten new players and how five-star signee Jalil Bethea excels as a passer and a scorer.
