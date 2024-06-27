Advertisement
Published Jun 27, 2024
Video: Miami CB Commit Chris Ewald Jr. At Rivals Five-Star
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Miami commit Chris Ewald Jr. at Rivals Five-Star. The local four-star pledged to the hometown Hurricanes a day after the competition on his birthday.

school logo
profile image
6.0
rating
40
natl
10
st
5
pos
Chris
Ewald Jr
6.0
rating
6'1"|179 lbs|CB
Chaminade Madonna
Hollywood, FL
Class of 2025
school logo
verbal
6/27/2024

