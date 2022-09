Miami commit Jaden Rashada had a stellar day last weekend. The Northern California quarterback led the Pittsburg Pirates to a 30-2 win over Liberty out of Henderson Nevada.





The four-star quarterback went 18 for 30 for 296 yards throwing for three touchdowns in over 100-degree weather. This performance follows a 59-0 thrashing of Bethel Vallejo where he passed for 123 yards and a score.