Video: Miami commit Jordan Campbell talks ahead of season opener
Miami 2026 linebacker commits Jordan Campbell answers questions ahead of the season opener for Miami Carol City and Miami Jackson at Traz Powell Stadium. He updates his recruitment and his relationship with Miami.
Campbell did not play in the game due to a minor shoulder injury. Carol City defeated Jackson 28-20.
Advertisement
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook