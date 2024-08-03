Video: Miami commit Jordan Campbell talks at Football Hotbed Media Day
Miami 2026 commit Jordan Campbell discusses game-day visit destinations, his relationship with Miami, and playing with the Hurricanes on EA Sports College Football 2025.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook