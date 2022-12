See highlights of Homestead's win over Jones. Homestead defeated Jones 30-24 and for the first time in school history advanced to a state final. Homestead will play St. Thomas Aquinas in two weeks for the championship.

Homestead Key Players: 2024 QB Joshua Townsend, Louisville commit 2024 RB Isaac Brown, 2025 WR Cortez Mills, Temple commit 2023 WR Richard Dandridge, 2024 LB Eduardo Nunez, 2023 S David Jester, 2025 CB Lance Grant

Jones Key Players: Miami commit 2023 LB Malik Bryant, 2024 DT D'Antre Robinson, Maryland commit 2023 TE Dylan Wade, Maryland commit 2023 WR Derrick Rogers, FAU commit ATH Chris Tooley

Also see video of Bryant mic'd up pre-game.