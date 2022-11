Malik Bryant (0) and Jones High School advanced to the semifinals of the 3M state playoffs with a 42-13 win over Edgewater.

Bryant has 67 total tackles averaging six per game this season. He also has five sacks two forced fumbles and fumble recovery. He had a sack and tackle for loss Saturday.

Texas commit and Edgewater Running Back Cedric Baxter had 54 yards rushing.

Jones hosts Homestead in the next round.