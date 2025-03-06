Published Mar 6, 2025
Video: Miami DB Coach Will Harris working with safeties
circle avatar
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Publisher
Twitter
@BenjaminRivals
info icon
Embed content not available

Miami defensive backs coach Will Harris was seen coaching the safeties at the second spring practice in 2025.

The Hurricanes will resume practice on Friday, March 7th.

