Head Coach Jim Larranaga talked about how impressed he was with Drake's defense in a 63-56 first-round NCAA tournament win Friday night.

Larranaga talked about what Miami did to contain Missouri Valley Conference player of the year Tucker DeVries, how the experience in close games helped close out Drake, what he told the team at halftime, and why he chose to implement a full-court press in the second half.

Nijel Pack talks about how Miami was able to close out the game on a 16-1 run, how he helped motivate his teammates, and shares what was said in the final media timeout. Pack, an Indiana native has an opportunity to play against Indiana in the next round.

Pack also talks about how the impact Norchad Omier had on the game.

Omier updates his injury status and how he felt in the game after he suffered an ankle sprain last week in the loss to Duke in the ACC tournament.