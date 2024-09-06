Video: Miami four-star 2025 DB commit Bryce Fitzgerald talks post game
Miami 2025 commit Bryce Fitzgerald talks post-game after a 42-6 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas.
Fitzgerald talks about an interception he had in the game and shares what he looks forward to in a visit to Hard Rock Stadium for the Miami vs. Florida A&M game.
For more on schools attempting to flip Fitzgerald, visit the premium message board Canes Talk
