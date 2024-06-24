Advertisement
Video: Miami four-star QB target Dereon Coleman at Prospect Camp at UM

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
Publisher
@BenjaminRivals
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.

Four-star quarterback Dereon Coleman worked out at Miami for a Prospect Camp the last weekend before the dead period. He is one of the top QB targets for the 2026 class and talked of his growing relationship with the staff after the camp.

Advertisement