Projected started Point Guard Nijel Pack talks about his transition from Kansas State to Miami. Pack also talks about where he can fill in at Miami, who he consulted with before making his decision to transfer, his relationship with roommate and fellow transfer Norchad Omier, and his thoughts on Head Coach Jim Larranaga.

Forward Norchad Omier starts with his relationship with roommate Nijel Pack. He talks his transition back to Miami and the comparison to Arkansas State and shares his transition from the transfer portal to University of Miami.

Isaiah Wong talks about why he chose to stay in Miami. Wong also talks about what he worked on to improve his game, a player that will surprise this season, his advice to the newcomers, and how Coach Larranaga has helped his game.

Jordan Miller talks about what to expect from him and the team this season. He also gives his take about Nijel Pack while Pack was recording him and transfer Norchad Omier and Woogba Poplar. He talks about what he's learned from former Miami Point Guard Charlie Moore and Coach Larranaga.

Woogba Poplar, talks about playing small ball and shares his thoughts on what he brings to the team. He also gives his take on the transfers and where he thinks this team can go.

Anthony Walker shares his goals for the season and how Coach Larranaga has helped build his game, and what he's seen from the transfers.

Bensley Joseph considers himself the fastest on the team. He talks about his love to defend, the newcomers to the team, what the team learned from the Elite Eight.