Miami needs to build on the 12th-ranked 2023 class. Miami sits with zero running backs committed and just two wide receiver commits (Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington).

It's been well documented that Miami will continue contact with prospects no matter the situation.

American Heritage Plantation defeated Cardinal Gibbons 21-2 Saturday afternoon after the game was delayed due to Hurricane Ian. Ohio State commits Brandon Inniss and Mark Fletcher both talked about their relationship with Miami.

Innis scored a touchdown and registered an interception in the game, while Fletcher ran for over 100 yards and scored the game-clinching touchdown.