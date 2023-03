Head Coach Jim Larranaga, Isaiah Wong, and Jordan Miller talk post-game with the media after the 85-78 loss to Duke.

Coach Larranaga updated Norchad Omier's injury status and said that his ankle is not broken and it was an ankle sprain and he will be monitored day-to-day.

Larranaga talked about why Duke was able to shoot so well from three-point range.

Wong and Miller shared their thoughts on losing Omier and the players that filled in for the Miami starter.