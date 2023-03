Head Coach Jim Larranaga starts with an opening statement after its close win 74-72 win over Wake Forest.

Isaiah Wong talks about the experience of the Hurricanes and helps with the overall team composure, the run that they made in the second half, and the impact of guard Jordan Miller.

Norchad Omier talks about his impact on the team to maintain success as a transfer portal player.

Larranaga provides his take on the ACC and the impact of the transfer portal on college basketball. He talks of how Wake Forest's size was able to stay in the game late. Coach "L" also comments on how Miami had to survive for the third game in a row a last-second shot.