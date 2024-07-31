Video: Miami QB Cam Ward talks after first fall camp practice 2024
Miami quarterback Cam Ward answers questions from the media after the first fall camp practice ahead of the 2024 season.
Miami opens its season against rival Florida on August 31st at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL.
