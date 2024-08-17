Video: Miami RB commit Girard Pringle talks post game after MVP performance
Miami commit Girard Pringle talks post-game after he helped Armwood defeat Miami Norland 51-20 in a preseason game.
Pringle was awarded the MVP after rushing for over 100 yards and scoring two touchdowns.
