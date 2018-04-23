Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-23 14:38:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Video: Miami Spring Football - 3 Takeaways

ACC Digital Network
Video

Here are the 3 main takeaways as Miami takes a break before ramping back up for fall camp:

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}