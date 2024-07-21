Video: Miami WR commit Malachi Toney at The Crib Classic 7-on-7 tournament
Miami 2026 commit Malachi Toney made some plays at the Crib Classic seven-on-seven tournament on Saturday.
His team, American Heritage Plantation, was eliminated in the knockout round. Miami Norland defeated Miami Central to win the inaugural tournament held at Ransom High School in Miami.
Advertisement
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook