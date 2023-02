Nijel Pack talks post-game with the media and tries to explain his stretch of shooting which he could not miss in a 92-83 win over the Hokies.

Jordan Miller reflects on Pack's hot shooting from his perspective and talks of the rivalry with Virginia Tech.

Miller also talks about the importance of finishing games and carrying momentum into an important February stretch of games.

Miami will travel to Clemson Saturday for a 3:00 PM tip on ACC Network.