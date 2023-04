Miami went through some one-on-one drills just before the start of the spring game Friday night.

Notable one-on-ones

Logan Sagapalu (77) won the first drill against Jabari Ishmael (93). He was also able to win a drill against Georgia State transfer Thomas Gore (59). UCF transfer Matt Lee (55) also won a rep against Gore.

Nylalik Kelly (9) won two reps against Jalen Rivers (64).

Jacob Lichtenstein (55), Ahmad Moten (99), and Chantz Williams (13) put on good bull rushes to drive their opponents backward. Moten was also able to swim past Ryan Rodriguez (76) and Alabama Javion Cohen (70)stood Lichtenstein in his tracks.

Anez Cooper (73) was able to stabilize Moten in a rep and Francis Mauigoa (61) was able to hold Williams up.

Michael McLaughlin was able to stand up Jayden Wayne (18).

Photo courtesy of Shavin Wright