Senior defensive back DJ Ivey talk about how the team will move forward after an upsetting 45-21 loss to Duke. Ivey said he is still "very confident" in his teammates. He also talks about the mood in the locker room and the team effort throughout the game.

Senior Tight End Will Mallory responds to questions about the eight turnovers, the effort of the team when faced with adversity, the tone of Coach Cristobal after the loss, and how to prepare Garcia for possibly his first start next week.