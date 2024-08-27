Video: Players Bain, Cooper, Mauigoa, and Rivers talk of facing Florida
Miami football players, including LB Francisco "Kiko" Mauigoa, DL Rueben Bain, and Offensive Linemen Jalen Rivers and Anez Cooper, talk post-practice in preparation for game one against the Florida Gators.
Kickoff is set for Saturday at 3:30 PM Eastern from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL.
Advertisement
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook