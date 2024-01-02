"They are a really physical team," Casey said. "Clemson is a really great team as we seen on film. Their physicality, the way they share the ball, the way they're patient in their offense, the way they like to get into their groove in the offense. Those are just a few things that we saw on film."

Players Bensely Joseph and AJ Casey were available to the media Tuesday and answered questions regarding the upcoming matchup against No. 16 Clemson.

Miami could potentially be without starters Wooga Poplar and Nijel Pack as both are dealing with injuries.

"Offensively, just let the game come to me," Joseph said. "Wooga and Nijel, those two are very dynamic players for our team, and really missing them, or potentially missing them could be tough, but we just for the next man up. We just got to have that next man up mentality and play for each other and play as hard as we can, cause Clemson is a really good team. They're physical, they're tough. So we have to be willing to match that energy, whoever gets in. Whether its for the whole game or ten seconds, you got to be willing to bring it. That's my mindset."

The Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) host the Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) Wednesday. The tip is set for 8 PM at the Watsco Center.