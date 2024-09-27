Video: Players Cavinder and Marshall talk team identity ahead of season
Miami women's basketball players Haley Cavinder and Natalijia Marshall answer questions from the media ahead of the upcoming season.
The ACC released its conference schedule for Miami for the 2024-25 season on Tuesday.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook